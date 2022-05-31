Nigeria: What Tinubu Told APC Presidential Screening Panel - Spokesperson

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, explains why he is most qualified to be President.

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Monday appeared before his party's presidential screening panel, led by former chairman, John Odigie Oyegun.

The committee screening the 23 aspirants contesting to be President of Nigeria on the platform of the APC is holding the exercise at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Mr Tinubu appeared on Day One. The screening exercise will end on Tuesday (today).

"Tinubu impressed the panel during the screening process with the way and manner he answered and provided insight into many of the questions asked," his campaign spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

"Some of the questions bordered on his upbringing, educational and professional background.

"He confidently told the panel why he is qualified to fly the flag of APC as its presidential candidate.

"He cited his success as governor of Lagos State, his raising the internal revenue generation of the state from a paltry N600M monthly, which has now grown to N51 Billion today.

"He also cited his invitation to Enron to begin the first state-backed power generation in Nigeria and how Nigeria will need to take the power transmission lines as a highway.

"Tinubu in his answers demonstrated vast knowledge in economic management and a perfect understanding of Nigeria's political economy."

Mr Onanuga said "the screening Committee expressed satisfaction with Tinubu's knowledge of the economy and sociopolitical issues that are affecting the country."