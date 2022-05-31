Nigeria: Nwankwo, Aleshinloye, Oriola Join Premium Times Editorial Board

With decades of rich experiences, recognitions and profound accomplishments in their respective professions, the new members bring huge value to PREMIUM TIMES in its increasing robust journalism engagement.

In an eclectic re-enforcement of its Editorial Board, the Management of PREMIUM TIMES has made three new appointments, which will further enhance the elegance and felicity of the newspaper's editorials.

From the media, communications and academia, the appointments bring onboard journalist and writer Chiawolamoke Nwankwo, journalist cum cartoonist Ebun Aleshinloye; and a professor of Criminology and Sociology, Temitope Oriola.

With decades of rich experiences, recognitions and profound accomplishments in their respective professions, they will undoubtedly offer great value to our medium in its increasing robust journalism engagement.

As the Editor-In-Chief and Chief Operating Officer of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed, put it, "Messrs Chiawolamoke, Ebun and Temitope are distinguished additions to the newspaper's editorial board team. They are expected to discharge their responsibilities with the outstanding levels of skills for which they are known, and which will definitely impact the work of the Editorial Board."

With a career in journalism spanning the past three decades, Chiawolamoke Nwankwo was for many years until July 1, 2020, a senior member of the Editorial Board of Punch newspapers, which serially won the highly coveted NMMA/DAME prizes in editorial writing. Before his editorial board appointment in that paper, he was the Editor of Sunday Punch newspaper; as well as the Abuja Bureau Chief/Editor, Investigation, for almost five years.

A 1985 graduate of History/Education of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr Nwankwo's media sojourn has taken him through The Guardian, A.M. News/Tempo, and The Diet newspapers, before he perched at The PUNCH in 2001.

Ebun Aleshinloye is an artist and editorial cartoonist who has worked in the media and communications industry. Starting as a news assistant at Radio Nigeria, Ibadan, he was also in the employ of The Guardian, West Africa Magazine (U.K.), ThisWeek, Vanguard and The Anchor. He was also a communications specialist for USAID/Nigeria and a senior technical adviser at the Nigerian Presidency.

He studied Fine Arts at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and has a Master of Arts degree in Electronic Graphics from Coventry Polytechnic; the U.K. Mr Aleshinloye is a trustee of the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria.

Mr Oriola holds a doctorate degree in Sociology from the University of Alberta, Canada in 2011, where he is also presently a professor of Criminology and Sociology, Before now he has had an illustrious teaching and research career in universities in North America.

He was a recipient of the Governor-General of Canada Academic Gold Medal in 2011 for his outstanding scholarship. His scholarly imprints dot the pages of renowned international journals in his chosen field.

He has been a special adviser to the Government of Alberta on Police Act Review, a former president of the Canadian Association of African Studies (CAAS), and a member of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences.

Prof. Oriola is the incoming president of the Canadian Sociological Association (from June) and the acting Chair of the University of Alberta Press Committee. He has for years been a regular contributor to the Opinion section of PREMIUM TIMES.