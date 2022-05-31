Nigeria: Police Redeploy 26 Officers Over Extortion, Harassment in Kwara

No fewer than 26 officers have been redeployed by the Kwara State Police Command over alleged extortion and harassment of residents.

Officers affected were those attached to the anti-cultism, anti-cyber and anti-kidnapping section of the command.

The police had come under heavy criticism recently over alleged extortion and harassment of suspected cyber fraud individuals and students.

Proceeds from such crimes were allegedly given to some senior officers but the command has denied such allegations.

Speaking on the redeployment, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, on Monday, urged for calm and promised to investigate all the allegations raised by the youth and students, especially on the Twitter Space.