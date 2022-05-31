Nigeria: PDP Chairmen, Aspirant Raise Alarm Over Non-Conduct of Primary in Ogun

Barely a week after the primary for the election of candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for House of Representatives, had been held, an aspirant, for the Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Hon Oluwafemi Abiodun-Oni, yesterday alerted the National Chairman of the party, that the exercise, was yet to hold in the constituency.

Oni raised the alarm in a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and made available to journalists, in Abeokuta, asking the party to intervene urgently before the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for submission of candidates' name for the 2023 Election.

In the Oni's letter dated 24th May, 2022 and which was received and acknowledged on 26th May, 2022, he said he made himself available at the designated venue for the primary, but had to leave, when the officials appointed by the PDP National Headquarters, did not report for the exercise.

The aspirant's claim, was corroborated by the Chairmen of PDP in the three local governments that constituted the Federal Constituency and the Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman, in another letter, dated 24th May, 2022 addressed to the Ogun State Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Sikiru Ogundele and signed by the official of the party in the state.

The four party officials that signed the letter entitled ,"Non-conduct of House of Representative Primary Election Abeokuta North, ObafemiOwode and Odeda Federal Constituency", are: Hon Akinlabi Taiwo (Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman), Hon Muyiwa Ojebiyi (Chairman, Obafemi Owode Local Government), Hon Akeem Anifowose (Chairman, Abeokuta North) and Hon Adesina Adebayo (Odeda Local Government).

The four chairmen said: "We write to report that the Party's House of Representatives Primary Election for Abeokuta North,Obafemi Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency earlier scheduled for Sunday, 22 May, 2022 could not hold as a result of absence of the Federal Constituency Electoral committee appointed by he National Executive Committee on behalf of the National Working Committee of our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to conduct same at the independent National Electoral Commission (INEG) approved venue Lijadu Hall Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State which is within Abeokuta North Local Government Area, and unavailability of authenticated delegate list.

"Kindly liaise with relevant agencies for the conduct of the election on Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at the Abeokuta North, Obafemi/Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency headquarters, Lijadu Hall, Lafenwa,

Abeokuta, Ogun state in accordance with electoral guidelines of our party."

The aspirant in his own letter said: "I write to inform you that the House of Representatives primary election Scheduled for Sunday, 22 May, 2022 could not hold as a result of absence of the Federal Constituency Electoral Committee appointed by the National Executive Committee on behalf of the National Working Committee of our Party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to conduct same at INEC approved venue, Lijadu Hall, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State, which is within Abeokuta North Local Government Area, and unavailability of independent National Electoral Commission authenticated and approved delegate list.

"Mr. Chairman, Sir, I was at the published venue with other voting delegates ready for the primary election on Sunday, 22 May, 2022 for the conduct of the primary election.

"INEC and security operatives were equally at the venue. They left when it became it became impracticable to conduct any election by evening. I left the venue around 8:00pm on that said date. I have been expecting a date for the conduct of the primary till date

"Mr. Chairman sir, primary election of a party is time bound. I have submitted myself for and was duly cleared by our great party for the primary scheduled as aforementioned," he said.

Oni said due to the failure of the party to conduct the primary in his Constituency, till date, the party should grant his prayer.

He said: "My prayer is as follows: Mr. Chairman Sir, you may direct the conduct of the primary election for Thursday, 26 May, 2022 for Abeokuta North, Obafemi/Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency at the already published venue, Lijadu Hall, Lafenwa,

Abeokuta, Ogun State in accordance with electoral guidelines of our Party.

"In the alternative I should be declared as the winner of the primary election as the Party Candidate for Abeokuta North, Odeda and Obafemi Owode Federal Constituency.

"Any other directive the Chairman may give before the deadline given by INEC

"Mr. Chairman, Sir. We implore you to use your good office to do the needful. As we may be forced to approach the Court for the enforcement of our fundamental rights. This letter also serves as pre action notice."

The aspirant lamented that despite the letter of the four party chairmen concerned with the election and his own letter, all of which were duly acknowledged, the party had failed to conduct the primary.