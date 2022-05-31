South Africa: Covid-19 Positivity Dips Below 10 Percent

31 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of below 10%.

This as the NICD reported at least 1004 new cases of the virus over the past 24-hour reporting period with a positivity rate of some 9.4%.

The province leading the number of new cases is Gauteng with KwaZulu-Natal in second.

The provincial breakdown of new COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Gauteng recorded 435 new cases

KwaZulu-Natal reported 172 new cases

Some 160 new cases were reported in the Western Cape

In the Free State, at least 77 new cases were recorded

Mpumalanga recorded 46 new cases

North West reported 43 new cases

Some 38 new cases were reported in the Eastern Cape

In the Northern Cape, 23 new cases were reported

Limpopo recorded 10 new cases of the virus

This brings the total number of cases to 3 954 971 with a further 16 deaths recorded of which four occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll now stands at a total of 100 162 to date.

Meanwhile, 38 754 COVID-19 vaccine jabs were administered in South Africa over the past 24-hour reporting period.

This brings the total number of jabs administered to 36 063 285.

