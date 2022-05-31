Nigeria: 2023 - APC Member Petitions Screening Committee, Seeks Tinubu's Disqualification From Presidential Race

31 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The petitioner, Sagir Iyali, says Mr Tinubu lied to INEC in his governorship form in 1999, where he claimed to have graduated from the University of Chicago.

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sagir Mai Iyali, has asked the screening committee to disqualify the former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, from the presidential race.

Mr Iyali, who claimed to be a member of APC Kano, wrote a petition dated May 17 and addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdulahi Adamu.

In the petition, Mr Iyali said the former Lagos State governor lied to the Independent Electoral Commission in his governorship form in 1999, where he claimed to have graduated from the University of Chicago.

Mr Iyali said Mr Tinubu must prove to the party that he indeed graduated from the school.

"From the information contained in prior submissions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly in 1999, Mr. Tinubu presented a false claim, on oath, of his attendance at University of Chicago from 1972-1976.

"It is clear now that these claims are false. Not only was this filed in the INEC form with a declaration on oath on December 20 1999, it was also contained in an affidavit of loss sworn to before the High Court of Lagos, Ikeja Registry, December 29th 1998.

"The latter claim that seeks to transpose history is untenable. Mr. Tinubu has to show proof he attended University of Chicago or he must stand disqualified as the opposition is in possession of these same documents. Over the years, the identity of Asiwaju Bola Anmed Tinubu has been shrouded in secrecy," the letter reads.

He prayed that the aspirant should be disqualified by the committee.

"We therefore urge the screening committee to invoke the powers vested on it by the constitution and guidelines of the party to disqualify Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from taking part in the APC primary election for the presidential election."

Mr Tinubu was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. Hre is one of the 23 presidential aspirants being screened by the John Oyegun-led screening committee at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

He appeared before the screening committee around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X