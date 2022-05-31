South Africa: We Are Coming for It All Again Next Season, Says Sundowns Coach Manqoba Mngqithi

30 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the team will be a force again next season, after they secured their second domestic treble in three seasons.

After competing in and winning the final of the Nedbank Cup versus Marumo Gallants on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns achieved the rare feat of playing in every domestic game possible in a single season.

Sundowns lifted the Nedbank Cup for the second time in three seasons following their 2-1 victory over a gallant Gallants in extra time. The game had ended one-all in regulation time.

Thapelo Morena scored right at the death against a 10-man Gallants to hand Masandawana a third trophy in the 2021/22 campaign.

The undisputed South African champions had already cruised to a fifth DStv Premiership crown in a row, while they were triumphant in the season-opening MTN8.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi lauded his players for securing a second domestic treble in three seasons - after managing the feat in the 2019/20 season.

"This season we tried to have a squad that was complete, by our standards. That could play almost every player within the group, without fear," he said.

"When those players who have participated in all these competitions get to lift...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

