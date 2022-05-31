Tanzania: NMB Pledges Support to Strategic Projects

NMB Bank has vowed to offer financial support to corporate, SMEs taking part in strategic development projects to push forward the country's growth agenda.

The projects which one of the leading lenders in the country vowed to back up include the like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The NMB Head of Transactional Banking, Ms Linda Teggisa, said the bank offers working capital of up to 140million US dollars (326bn/-) to a single borrower plus overdrafts and asset financing to ensure that entrepreneurs taking part in such projects have adequate capital and ensure they don't stuck along the way.

"The bank is fully committed to support the interests of corporate, SMEs as they position themselves to grab opportunities in strategic projects including emerging energy, oil and gas sector value chain.

"Our role is to facilitate the local content agenda by financing businesses and entrepreneurs to grab the available business opportunities," she said during a stakeholders networking event organized by the Association of Oil and Gas Service Providers (ATOGS) over the weekend.

Ms Teggisa said to date the bank had availed facilities of 469.9bn/- in terms of letters of credit, bank guarantees, trade and capital expenditure (capex) related loans to companies in the oil and gas sector industry.

"We continue offering top notch banking services and solutions to add value and actively support development of the Tanzania's economy," she said.

NMB also customised government electronic payment gateway (GePG) - integrated Point of Sales (PoS) to facilitate taxes and other government related payments.

Meanwhile, the NMB Business Banking Senior Manager Mr Christopher Mgani challenged businesses to take advantage of the lender's Bancassurance product that will help minimize the potential risks.

"Our Bancassurance solutions insure against business interruption, property damage, medical and Insurance Premium Financing (IPF) backed by a solid partnership with 10 insurance companies," he said.

The Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers (ATOG) Chairman, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, welcomed the NMB move on offering finance to various players in the strategic development projects--especially on energy, oil and gas sectors.

"The good part is that the bank has relaxed some of the traditional terms especially on the issue of collateral," Mr Abdulrahim said.