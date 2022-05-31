Tanzania: RC Woos Residents to Invest On Fish Farming

RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Joseph Mkirikiti has urged residents to seize advantages of Lakes Rukwa and Tanganyika to invest in aquaculture to increase fish production.

RC told "Daily News" recently that the existence of lakes and rivers in the region provides opportunities for investment in aquaculture.

"I'm challenging fishery experts to map out suitable areas in both Lakes Tanganyika and Rukwa for suitable investment," Mr Mkirikiti said.

He also challenged the citizens to capitalise on fish farming since it is a lucrative investment.

Rukwa is located between lakes Tanganyika and Rukwa with enormous reliable fish population including sardines, tilapia, Nile perch ,mud fish, English fish, luciolates, strapessil ' migebuka' and various ornamental fish species.

However, 99 per cent of the fish produced in Rukwa are caught in Nkasi District.

However, fish industry in the region is not fully tapped due to lack of modern fishing gears, lack of reliable and competitive fish market, technical knowhow and storage facilities.

Latest available statistics show that the contribution from fisheries sector has remained minimal at merely 1.71 per cent of the nation's GDP.