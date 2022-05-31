Tanzania: Truckers Asks Govt to Intervene Delays At Kasumbalesa Border

Tanzania's logisticians and transporters have asked the government to advise DR-Congo to allocate a special gate for East African Community (EAC) goods at Kasumbalesa border post.

The transporters have it that the Kasumbalesa, a major crossing point for human traffic and cargo for both DR-Congo and Zambia, is congested and clearing and forwarding for cargo destined to Haut-Katanga Province go at a snail's pace at the expenses of truck owners.

Their advice came at a time the DR-Congo joined the EAC early last month and became the seventh member states.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Chairperson Angelina Ngalula, said clearing consignments from EAC to Haut-Katanga at Kasumbalesa was taking long thus delaying transportation.

"Trucks are queuing for up to 100 kilometres waiting to be cleared at Kasumbalesa.

"This delays transportation business, it is high time that the Tanzania [or EAC secretariat] intervened through EAC customs protocol.

"It's time we discussed ways of opening another border between DRC and Zambia to act as an entrance channel for cargo sourced from EAC countries," she said during a one day private to private dialogue on enhancing the transport and logistics sector performance yesterday.

The dialogue brought together transporters, freight forwarders, and marine transporters and bulk cargo stakeholders.

The TPSF boss said that Tanzania had an estimate of between 15,000 and 20,000 trucks, but still there is a cargo increase challenge to its neighbourhood countries--especially DRC--after renovations made at the Dar es Salaam port.

"There is a need to open another immigration and customs entry point at Sakania border point for cargo entering DRC through Ndola in Zambia.

"This will separate transporters from EAC countries and those from SADC [Southern Africa Development Community], a move which will minimize time and speed up trade," she said.

According to Zambia Revenue Authority (ZAA) Lusaka government through the Ministry of Finance and National planning has formalised Sakania border post to allow for passage of exports and transit goods to the DRC.

"The usage of Sakania in addition to Mokambo and Kasumbalesa is expected to contribute towards reduction of congestion at Kasumbalesa border," ZAA website showed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further the Lusaka government was in the process of upgrading the roads leading to Mokambo and Sakania borders.

In Tanzania report showed that there are number of cargoes awaiting transportation at different Inland Container Depots.

The number of ships dwelling time at Dar port have been reduced to a single day from previous between 20 and 30 days thanks to port renovation.

Last November Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) embarked in ambition project to increase cargo handling from DRC at the Dar port by almost 60 per cent in the coming two years.

The TPA banked on massive improvement at the Dar woos consignments from DRC which will see an increase of cargo from 1.9 million tonnes to 3.0 million tonnes per year.

Dar port had the capacity to handle 17 million tonnes of cargoes annually but due to the major expansion the rate has gone up to 30 million tonnes a year.