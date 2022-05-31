Tanzania: Over 2000 Plots to Be Surveyed in Zbar

ZANZIBAR's Land Commission plans to survey 2,000 plots, prepare 3,400 maps and conduct valuation on 400 areas in the next fiscal year.

Land and Settlement Development Minister Rahma Kassim Ali told the House of Representatives here on Monday that the commission will as well prepare 2,000 titles on land use rights; 140 land rent contracts; and 100 identities for three-acre use.

Moving the ministry's 2022/2023 budget estimates, the minister informed the house that land tenure security for improved land uses economically and socially is the prime focus of her portfolio in the coming fiscal year.

She said the commission will sustain inspections on 250 investment areas and 150 three-acre farms; value 400 areas for various activities; and identify right holders on the use of 5,000 plots.

The minister further cited procurement of surveying and mapping tools as well as a vehicle for the commission as among the budget priorities as the country moves to execute the her National Land Plan.

Registration of 1,700 land areas and subsequent registration of 100 areas are also planned, Minister Rahma said, noting that the commission will as well prepare land registration registers for eight Shehias in Unguja and Pemba and introduce four land registration mini-systems.

The minister told the house that through various executive institutions, the ministry seeks to listen and give fair verdicts to all land disputes.

She said under the envisaged 26.94bn/- budget, her portfolio will identify all land in Unguja and Pemba to curb disputes; prepare local area development plans; and renovate development and non-development houses in the country.

Under planning, policy and research programme, the ministry intends to review all legislations on land use and prepare the new housing and urban plan; and conduct researches for improved service delivery in the land sector.

The minister said the land transfer board whose key responsibility is to administer land transfer from one owner to another will in the 2022/2023 financial year deliberate on and approve 2,000 land transfer applications; and strengthen land transfer record keeping towards proper procedures in receipt and approval of transfer applications.

For improved settlement, the ministry will develop and initiate modern settlements and manage all construction activities in the country with the view of creating quality settlements and decent towns in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through the Zanzibar Building Agency, the ministry will look for investors and loans from financial institutions for construction of the national leaders' houses, including 22 and 28 houses for ministers and permanent secretaries, respectively. The agency will also provide consultancy services on construction projects by various government institutions.

Zanzibar Housing Corporation (ZHC) will in the proposed budget embark on construction of commercial and residential buildings--G+4--at Mabatini, ChakeChake in Pemba; proceed with construction of four commercial and residential buildings--G+6--at Mombasa area in Unguja; and renovate its 68 development houses in Unguja and Pemba.

However, the House Standing Committee on Communications, Land and Energy, reacting to the minister's budget speech, faulted ZHC's underperformance, saying it has been operating under losses.

Committee Chairman Yahya Rashid Abulla cited financial constraints as the major impediment to the smooth operations of the corporation. Though ZHC relies mostly on its rental fee collections, majority of its tenants don't pay, the chairperson charged.

The committee challenged all tenants in ZHC houses to pay their rent to enable the public agency to finance its operations, especially the house repairs, proposing strict measures against the rent defaulters.

The committee further challenged the corporation to innovate new and highly productive projects to enable it raise more revenues.

Generally, the committee decried erratic disbursement of budgetary allocations for the 2021/2022 financial year, with only 4bn/- out of the 19.117bn/- total budget released as of March 31, 2022.

Mr Rashid noted with concern that not a single penny out of the 8.8bn/- development budget was released during the period under review, advising the government to relook the situation seriously.