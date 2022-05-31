Tanzania: Govt - We Spent Over 51bn/ - Funding Research Projects

THE government has spent more than 51.6bn/- funding 242 science and technology innovation projects in the past ten years in the country.

Making the revelation during the 7th Research and Innovation Week at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), recently, the Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Omary Kipanga further said the schemes were in various sectors, including agriculture, livestock, health, energy, natural resources and industry.

Mr Kipanga said out of the projects, 150 were for research, 60 innovations, and 32 for improving laboratory infrastructures in higher learning and development institutions.

He said the government recognises the contribution of such research and innovations as a tool for improving lives, especially in increasing productivity and quality in production as well as enhancing service delivery.

"Research, innovation and sustainable socio-economic development are interdependent. In that sense, researchers, designers and innovators in all sectors must take deliberate steps to design and produce technological products for social and economic development in our country," he added.

Mr Kipanga further said creativity and innovation largely depend on the availability of a conducive environment for learning and teaching at various levels of education.

"This is why the Sixth Phase Government is committed to investing in enabling infrastructures, taking into account market needs and the fourth industrial revolution," he said.

He said according to statistics, education sector was capable of generating more employment opportunities, such as agriculture but were less productive due to poor application of modern technology.

In another development, he directed that research and innovation week be celebrated annually in all universities in the country.

Earlier, UDSM Vice-Chancellor Prof William Anangisye said in recognition of the importance of research and innovation, the institution has been allocating budgets from its various sources.

In 2021/22, the UDSM spent 3.15bn/- in financing academicians whose research proposals and innovations met criteria.