Zimbabwe: Glitz and Glamour At Sold-Out UK Zimbabwe Achievers Awards

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards hosted a sold-out, glitzy 11th edition of its UK annual honours, with awards handed out in various categories this Saturday night at the Holiday Inn City in Birmingham.

Sponsored by remittance company Express Links Money Transfer and ably hosted by Amanda Nkomo and Daks, ZAA UK rolled out the red carpet to welcome the leading lights in the diaspora communities across the United Kingdom.

ZAA UK Country Director Sakhile Khanye addresses the gala dinner

ZAA UK Country Director Sakhile Khanye commended the award winners and nominees for flying the national flag high around the world.

"I am absolutely grateful to all the amazing people who have supported ZAA over the years and those who turned out in their numbers today," she said.

Keynote addresses were delivered by representatives from Diaspora Insurance founder and CEO Jeff Madzingo and Destiny Media Group (DMG) CEO Gilbert Nyambabvu.

Diaspora Insurance founder and CEO Jeff Madzingo

Khanye added; "I congratulate all our winners and celebrate their success as testament of game changing moves in the world.

"We also applaud our sponsors and partners for making this (event) possible as we continue to celebrate high achievement among us."

Among the notable honorary award recipients were Dr Lance Mambondiani who was awarded the Founder's Award and Korrine Sky getting the Panel's Choice.

Nceku grabbed two gongs for Male Personality and People's Choice, with Dj Mel also garnering double honours for DJ of the Year and influencer of the year. Mgcini Nyoni won the Zim-based Influencer Award.

Entertainment was provided by high-flying comedian King Kandoro, with music by Icey Stanley and DJ Fistoz and DJ Mli.

ZAA 2022 WINNERS

FOUNDER'S AWARD

Lance Mambondiani

PANEL'S CHOICE AWARD

Korrine Sky

FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Tariro Magombo

Usebia Muzondo

MALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Tanaka Karumazondo

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Bespoke Events by Jules

PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ruth Dhliwayo

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

Cody Gapare

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Put a smile on a child

Women of Valiance

COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR

Mavis Mundirwa

Charity Emmanuel

CULTURAL AMBASSADOR

Sisa Senkosi

BREAKTHROUGH NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Shine Ndebele

MALE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Nceku

FEMALE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Neo the DJ

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

Nceku

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC - MALE

Official Just Kyng

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC - FEMALE

Maxine

YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR

Cakes by Ruva

INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

Dj Mel

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ZIM-BASED INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

Mgcini Moyo

ARTS PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Grill Yard

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ MEL

EVENT OF THE YEAR

The Kings of Amapiano

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FASHION

Loves African Creations

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Musa King Mufasa

MEDIA OUTLET OF THE YEAR

Kade Culture

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Ekhaya Bar & Grill

MUA OF THE YEAR

Amaona Creative