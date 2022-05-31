Namibia: Physical Education 4 Life Book Series to Be Available Digitally Via App

The Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture (MoEAC), the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS) together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) hosted the Integrated Physical Education and School Sports (IPESS)4Life App launch and overall Sport4Development project farewell.

The event was hosted at The Village Garden, with the Deputy Minister of MoEAC, Faustina Caley, and the German Ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck, attending.

The IPESS4Life application, the launch of which was a major part of the event was initiated by the GIZ Sport for Development in Africa (SD4A) regional project and was funded, designed, developed, and presented by Green Enterprise Solutions to make the content of the Physical Education 4 Life Book Series digitally available.

Putting it in the hands of coaches, trainers, and educators across the country, giving them access to training programmes as well as guidelines on how to engage and teach learners what a safe environment is amongst other topics.

As part of the farewell event, beneficiaries of the Sport4Development project, including organisations such as the Special Olympics, MiLLi*, Star4Life, Basketball Artists School and some sports startups of the incubator programme SportUp showcased their work, while attendees had the opportunity to watch the new beautifully produced Basketball Artists School documentary short film. In closing, slam poet Harry Msimuko delivered an inspiring rap that encapsulated the programme, ending in a standing ovation from those at the event.

Caley at the event said; "Sports can give us a lot of benefits and as well provide discipline amongst learners."

"Lack of resources should not be a setback, let's go and implement" Rogerdeltry Kambatuku Senior Sports Officer in the Directorate of Sports said during the panel discussion. To keep the initiative alive and ongoing, Kambakutu stated that all the partners need to collaborate to execute the plans as policies and plans are already in place.

As the event and therefore initiative came to an end, Ms Valerie Ostheimer the Regional Manager of GIZ's S4DA Regional Project said; "IPESS4life is in excellent hands under the stewardship of the Ministries, with a strong framework in place and now the mobile app is there to ensure learners can learn, go and grow for many years to come.