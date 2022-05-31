Liberia: CWA Class of '84 Makes Donation to Alma Mater

Monrovia — It was an emotional scene Friday, 27 May when the 1984 Class of the College of West Africa (CWA) in Monrovia made a donation of several valuable items to the institution.

Items donated by the Tanajah Class included 15 whiteboards to be used by every class, 192 boxes of markers, 56 dusters, 24 erasers, and ten

boxes of liquid remover.

Mrs. Massa Clemens-Isaac, project coordinator of the Tanajah Class broke down in tears while making the presentation, a way of giving back to transform classrooms at their beloved alma mater.

Clemens-Isaac said the donation was the result of several visits made to the school, which afforded a first-hand information on the challenges caused as the result of the lack of chalkboards and other essential items for a better learning environment.

She said it was the dream of the late Patricia Cole-Adadevoh, a member of the Tanajah Class, that they intervene in addressing challenges being faced by the school.

"She felt the school needed durable and long-lasting writing surfaces the most. Her suggestion to the Class was to provide customized whiteboards with the goal of improving the overall environment for teaching and learning to create the future leaders of tomorrow," Clemens-Isaac said of Cole-Adadevoh who died on April 9, 2022.

Also making a presentation was Mr. Rufus S. Berry II, also a member of the Class of 1984 who informed both the faculty and student body that the donation was made in memory of beloved leader Cole-Adadevoh, and recommended that memorial label be engraved on each board donated.

"Pat would have loved to be here to make this presentation, but the Almighty God in his infinite wisdom and majesty, decided to call her home from labor to rest on," he said.

"Pat felt these whiteboards and supplies were a clear manifestation of Tanajah's drive to cultivate the next generation of leaders at our beloved Foxes Den by improving both the teaching engagement and learning environment."

Members of the Class present at the program were Cuallau Jabbeh-Howe, Cllr. Bendu Pratt Clarke, Mrs. Roselyn Wrimene Mason and Mr. Samuel Dougan.

Berry took out time to appreciate Stanley Gaye for shipping and clearing the container containing the white boards. "Heart-felt thanks to every member of the Tanajah nation, both in Liberia and abroad (especially in the United States) who contributed financially towards this amazing project," he said.