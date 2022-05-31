Liberia: Supreme Court to Supervise Harmonization of Liberty Party Constitution On Friday

Monrovia — Final Determination into a Writ of Prohibition, filed by the Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence faction of the opposition Liberty Party, is expected to be made Friday, June 3, following Justice in Chambers Jamesettsa H. Wolokolie mandate to disputed officials of the party.

The Writ of Prohibition was filed on April 29, by the party's embattled Political Leader, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, Steve Zargo, Jacob Smith and a partisan, Emmanual Azango, against the current embattled Chairman Musa Hassan Bility, Martin Kollah and the Chairman and members of the Board of Commissioners at the National Elections Commission.

The petitioners are contending that the constitution of the party had been altered and there is a need to make the needed correction before the party can go for its upcoming convention.

The Senator Karnga-Lawrence faction of Liberty Party had earlier wrote a communication to the National Elections Commission, requesting that body not to recognize Bility Chairmanship on grounds that the Gbarnga Convention was nullified.

However, the NEC further rejected the request, urging the aggrieved faction to use the party's internal mechanism to resolve the ongoing party constitution crisis.

The NEC Board of Commissioners also informed the aggrieved that the 2021 Constitution remains, legitimate, since the 2015 constitution was already withdrawn.

However, following the NEC ruling, the Kangar-Lawrence Faction further filed a Writ of Prohibition on the Liberty Party's planned convention, expected to be held under Musa Bility chairmanship.

As a result of the decision, the Justice in Chambers then called both parties to a conference which was held on Monday, May 30.

Following the conference, Justice Wolokolie instructed the parties to return on Friday this week to make the needed correction in the Liberty Party's constitution.

Following Monday's Conference, Liberty Party embattled Chairman Musa Bility noted that the amendment has already been made and the Farmington Resolution was considered and that it will be displayed on Friday during their appearance.

He disclosed that the Justice in Chambers has instructed the party to bring the LP constitution and the recommendation made at the Farmington declaration, so it can be placed into the constitution.

At the same time, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence who is battling Bility's chairmanship described the Justice In Chambers Decision as "good news for Liberty Party."

She alleged that two provisions of the Liberty Party's constitution were altered and are expected to be replaced on Friday, as spelled out in the Farmington Declaration.

Senator Lawrence said: "The fact that we are going replace them as mandated by the Temple of Justice shows that we have always been correct."

"Few weeks ago, we were at the Supreme Court and instructed them to go and correct the 2021 constitution by injecting the Farrington Declaration in 72 hours," Senstor Lawrence averred.

She is perturbed that following the submission of the January 2021 Convention, Bility also submitted another constitution that she did not know about, prompting her to take action against his decision.

However, she noted that Bility at the same time filed a Bill of Information, informing the Justice in Chambers that he had another convention.

"We came today to speak about the Bill of Information and the Justice in Chambers has instructed that only the 2021 Constitution will be the one that will be corrected by the party for resolution," Senator Lawrence noted.

She told Judicial Reporters that during the conference, an agreement was reached by both parties to meet at the Chambers of the Supreme Court on Friday, June 3, to do necessary corrections, for onward submission to the National Elections Commission.

Also addressing reporters, former Chairman of Liberty Party, Senator Zargo also affirmed Friday's meeting with the Justice in Chambers for a final determination on the issues a bid.

Describing the pending Friday's meeting as a win-win situation, Zargo is confident that it will be in the interest of the part at large.

"The signatories to the document will all be here, and it is a win-win situation for the LP and a determination will be made by the real Liberty Party," Zargo noted.

Meanwhile, Senator Zargo said following Friday's meeting and corrections made in the document the Liberty Party will move forward as an indigenous Liberty Party.