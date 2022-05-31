Gambia: Kulukochi Utd Stun Jujuba Utd On Spot-Kick to Clutch Gunjur Knockout Trophy

Kulukochi United FC on Sunday defeated Jujuba United FC 4-2 on penalties after the regulation time ended goalless in a keenly-contested final played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field to clutch the 2021-2022 Gunjur Knockout trophy.

Jujuba United FC dominated Kulukochi United FC in all departments in the field of play and created numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Kuluckochi United FC, on the other hand, also crafted some goal scoring chances but failed to capitalize on them thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts which ended 4-2 in favour of Kulukochi United FC.

As champions, Kulukochi United went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D15,000, while Jujuba United received D10,000 as the runners-up.