Gambia: Olympafric, Sococcim Win Senegambia Volleyball Championship

Gambian champions, Olympafric of Serrekunda East and Senegalese Women's champions, Sococcim were both crowned champions of the 2022 Senegambia Volleyball Championship during finals played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

The championship was the 3rd edition jointly organised by The Gambia Volleyball Federation and their counterparts Fédération Senegalaise De Volleyball.

Gambian champions, Olympafric of Serrekunda East defeated ASFA of Senegal 3-0 in the male category final.

The Serrekunda East side that was electrified by the home support outclassed their opponents from Senegal from start to finish.

Olympafric defended their title in grand style as they did not only win the championship but also entertained the crowd with their strong shots and blocks.

Sococcim, the Senegalese women's volleyball team also beat The Gambia Police Force 3-0 in the women's category final.

The experienced Senegalese women side outplayed their counterpart from The Gambia as they defended their title to much of a delight from their fans in The Gambia.

Both Olympafric and Sococcim defended their Senegambia Championship titles.

Modou Njie, coach of Olympafric congratulated his team for winning the championship, noting that they work so hard for the success.

"We started training for this championship for about three months. We were training even during the Ramadan," he said.

According to him, the Serrekunda East side is one of the best volleyball teams in The Gambia because they started the process from the grassroots.

He added that one of their major challenges is lack of support and therefore called on stakeholders and government to support them.

Adama Saine, coach of Sococcim women volleyball team, expressed delight over winning the tournament, noting that the tournament was not only about winning but also about strengthening the bilateral relationship between The Gambia and Senegal.