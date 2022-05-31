South Sudan/Gambia: Scorpions to Begin Training Tomorrow Ahead of South Sudan Afcon Combat

31 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set to begin training tomorrow, Wednesday, ahead of their crunch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener at home to South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at Stade Late Dior in Thies, Senegal.

The Scorpions will use their training sessions in Thies, Senegal to get themselves ready for their crucial clash against the Sudanese in the opening match of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Coach Tom Saintfiet will be ambitious to stun South Sudan to bag the significant three points before clashing with Congo in their second group match.

The Gambia qualified to the group phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following their 3-2 aggregate victory over Chad in the preliminary qualifiers.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X