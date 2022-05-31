South Sudan/Gambia: Scorpions to Begin Training Tomorrow Ahead of South Sudan Afcon Combat

The Gambia senior national team is set to begin training tomorrow, Wednesday, ahead of their crunch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener at home to South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at Stade Late Dior in Thies, Senegal.

The Scorpions will use their training sessions in Thies, Senegal to get themselves ready for their crucial clash against the Sudanese in the opening match of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Coach Tom Saintfiet will be ambitious to stun South Sudan to bag the significant three points before clashing with Congo in their second group match.

The Gambia qualified to the group phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following their 3-2 aggregate victory over Chad in the preliminary qualifiers.