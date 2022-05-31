South Africa: Unstable Coalitions a Stumbling Block for Local Government Service Delivery

30 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thozamile Botha

Dr Thozamile Botha is a member of the Stalwarts and Veterans Group of the ANC. He has a PhD in Sociology from the University of Johannesburg.

Local coalitions have proved to be precarious mainly because they are based on marriages of convenience rather than on a minimum set of principles, values and objectives. The consequence is the collapse of service delivery.

Over the past 12 years, an increasing number of local government councils in South Africa have been run by political coalitions. This trend is more pronounced in the metropolitan councils where there is fierce political contestation and evolved because in these councils there was no political party which was able to win an outright majority.

The consequence of this meant that parties with a bigger vote share, but without winning a majority, had to enter into some form of vertical coalition with smaller parties to be able to constitute a majority to govern the city or town.

However, these local coalitions have proved to be unstable mainly because they have been established based on marriages of convenience rather than on a minimum set of principles, values and objectives.

In the absence of a binding or founding framework, the partnership...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X