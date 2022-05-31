South Africa: Unstable Coalitions a Stumbling Block for Local Government Service Delivery

analysis

Dr Thozamile Botha is a member of the Stalwarts and Veterans Group of the ANC. He has a PhD in Sociology from the University of Johannesburg.

Local coalitions have proved to be precarious mainly because they are based on marriages of convenience rather than on a minimum set of principles, values and objectives. The consequence is the collapse of service delivery.

Over the past 12 years, an increasing number of local government councils in South Africa have been run by political coalitions. This trend is more pronounced in the metropolitan councils where there is fierce political contestation and evolved because in these councils there was no political party which was able to win an outright majority.

The consequence of this meant that parties with a bigger vote share, but without winning a majority, had to enter into some form of vertical coalition with smaller parties to be able to constitute a majority to govern the city or town.

However, these local coalitions have proved to be unstable mainly because they have been established based on marriages of convenience rather than on a minimum set of principles, values and objectives.

In the absence of a binding or founding framework, the partnership...