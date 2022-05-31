South Africa: This Week - Marching Against Shell, Tackling Mine Waste and Kicking Butts

30 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

Wild Coast communities are marching to the Gqeberha High Court, where the case against Shell and the Department of Energy continues. There's also a seminar on South Africa's mine tailings dams, and young delegates are sharing their experiences of Syria's Rojava Revolution at a public forum.

On Monday, 30 May at 8am, Wild Coast communities, alongside a delegation of the Amadiba Crisis Committee, are marching against Shell Petroleum in Gqeberha. The march begins at Donkin Reserve and ends at the Gqeberha High Court.

Members of the Kei Mouth, Dwesa-Cwebe, Port St Johns and Amadiba communities are among the marchers.

In December, Shell was temporarily interdicted from blasting for oil and gas in the ocean along the Wild Coast until a decision on the matter had been reached in court, according to the event description. The second part of the case against Shell Petroleum and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is taking place over three days in the Gqeberha High Court from Monday.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will put forward the litigants' case for sustaining the Wild Coast and the affected coastal communities.

"At the end of the day, the case is about the climate crisis and fossil fuel expansion...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

