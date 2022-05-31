South Africa: Western Cape Education On Applications for 2023 School Year

press release

Parents to confirm spaces for the 2023 school year

Parents can now see the outcome of their applications for the 2023 school year and have until 17 June 2022 to confirm their final choice of school for 2023.

The 2023 admission process ended on 15 April 2022, and school governing bodies have since been applying their admission policies to determine placements for next year.

On 27 May 2023, the website began to display the outcome of the process to inform parents as to whether their application has been successful or not.

Parents can log onto: https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login

They can then go to "Track Application Status", select name of learner and then under "Application Status", it will inform the parent as to whether their application was a) Successful, b) Unsuccessful or c) Has been placed on the waiting list.

The parent must then either "Withdraw" or "Confirm" their application.

Example below:

Once they have confirmed acceptance at a school, parents must print and submit a copy of the application, as well as certified copies of the supporting documents, to the school within 7 days of confirming on the system with the school or district office if they have not already submitted hard copies to the school.

Parents must please note that parents ONLY have until 17 June 2022 to confirm their final choice of school for 2023. Parents are reminded that if they do not confirm a place at a school by 17 June 2022, then the system will automatically accept the first successful offer from a school on the system for them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If a parent has been unsuccessful at all the schools they have applied to and are notified of a successful placement after 17 June 2022, then they have 3 days to accept the place offered.

If parents require support getting access to their profiles on the website - i.e. Forgotten passwords etc, then they can contact any of the officials listed on the website or their nearest district office. Website link: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-officials

If a learner has not been accepted at a school, the parents are advised to first engage the school governing body to establish the reasons why the application was unsuccessful, get clarity on the admission process followed and to motivate for the application to be reconsidered.

Parents are advised to stay in touch with the school and request that the learner be placed on a waiting list as some places could still open as parents confirm.

We appeal to parents who have yet to apply for 2023, to do so immediately. Applications must be submitted to the district or directly to a school as the system is now closed for parents to capture their own application.

They must please contact the district office urgently. We need to ensure that as many learners as possible register this year so that we can plan appropriately to place all learners for 2023.