South Africa: MEC Desbo Mohono On Tackling Household Malnutrition Through the Integrated Provincial Food Security Strategy

press release

Department to tackle household malnutrition through the Integrated Provincial Food Security Strategy

MEC Desbo Mohono has committed that the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will continue to provide support and resources to needy and deserving communities to fight poverty and hunger through the Department's Food and Nutrition Programme.

In the 2021/2022 financial year alone, the department through various agricultural food production initiatives, managed to support over3 600destitute households across all four districts as part of the poverty alleviation programme.

"The Food and Nutrition Security Programmes could not have been possible without the produce from our very own institutions, being Kgora Farmer Training Centre and the Potchefstroom College of Agriculture. The department has been producing seedlings and indigenous chickens granted to deserving households as agricultural production starter-packs. Food Security relief packages have been provided to needy rural households across the province in collaboration with the Department of Social Development" explained Mohono.

The Department continues to prioritise the need to address the deteriorating food security in the North West which was exacerbated by the loss of employment and household income at the beginning of the pandemic. It is for this reason that the Department has developed the Integrated Provincial Food Security Strategy, which will be launched in the current financial year (2022/2023) through the Food Security Coordinating Council of the Premier.

"In our plans for 2022/23 financial year, the department will continue to pursue a ward-based approach, where vulnerable households are targeted. To date, the department has developed its Integrated Food Security Provincial Implementation Plan, which categorises food security initiatives that would be implemented with a total of R16 million earmarked to target 3 040 households and subsistence producers," said MEC Desbo Mohono.

The MEC added that the department will be working in collaboration with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) to roll out the Potato Production Programme of which ten hectors (10ha) is currently under production with harvesting underway. This programme fits into the Food Security Strategy and the Department plans to expand production at identified sites with 200ha per farmer of the 11 farmers in the next production season starting September 2022.

For assistance or to get more information on this programme, community members are encouraged to enquire with their Agricultural Local Area Offices.