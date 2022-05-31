South Africa: It's All About Speed Boats, Not Oil Tankers, Says TymeBank Chief As They Reorganise for Growth

30 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Starting a new bank is brutal and brutally complex, says TymeBank co-founder Coen Jonker. And sometimes you need to shuffle your people to get the best out of them, for the best of the business.

TymeBank will hit five million customers by June, its financial year-end.

While this is a happy milestone, bottom-line performance is what drives profitability and leads to a superior return on equity. The young bank is "roughly on target", with break-even anticipated in 2023, but the management team is not coasting - not by a long shot.

This is what is behind the management shuffle, announced recently.

Having the right person in the right job at the right time for the business is essential, says Coen Jonker, co-founder and soon-to-be CEO of the South African bank.

"We feel, culturally, strongly about playing every member of the team to their strengths, for the particular phase the business is in."

For this reason, TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keeran will be redeployed to oversee international expansion.

"He is our most experienced build-and-launch guy - he led the build process in South Africa and we want him to do the same for our third bank, which might be Pakistan."

KZN's political...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X