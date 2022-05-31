Namibia: MVA Fund Modifies 137 Houses for Accident Victims

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has since 2015 modified 137 houses of motor vehicle accident victims under its house modification programme.

Fund executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku announced this during the four-nation case management conference currently underway at Swakopmund.

"The fund initiated a house modification programme for its seriously injured claimants to ensure ease of mobility, as well as improve performance of daily living activities as safely and comfortably as possible," she said.

Hausiku said the fund has supported 1 878 clients in attaining as much independence as possible after they were involved in road accidents.

Of these 509 victims returned to work, 357 to school, and 1 012 to the community.

"This programme gained momentum due to the establishment of the Spinalis Namibia Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Unit in partnership with the Windhoek Central Hospital.

"As part of this rehabilitation continuum, the fund hosts annual caretaker training for caregivers who provide much-needed physical support to those who have experienced the devastating trauma of a road crash," she said.

Erongo governor Neville Andre at the event said the region's motor vehicle accident statistics are alarming and of great concern.

The region is among the top six with accidents involving a high fatality rate and serious injuries.

Statistics from the MVA Fund shows the region recorded 1 119 road accidents between 2019 and 2022, which resulted in 1 735 injuries and 125 fatalities.

"It is important to acknowledge, however, that in our region, being a tourist destination for locals and international visitors alike, the volume of vehicles on our roads is very high. This increases the risk of road crashes," Andre said.

During the two-day event, delegates from Eswatini, South Africa and Botswana will share experiences and craft new strategies for improved case management practices.

The case management conference is held annually on a rotational basis by the four MVA sister funds in the southern African region.

This year, the conference is held under the theme 'Resilience and Reinvention in Overcoming Hardships - Motivational Stories and Techniques in Rehabilitation'.