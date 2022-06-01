Kenya: KCB Stun Al Ahly to Clinch Africa Women's Volleyball Club Title

1 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank stunned record champions EG to be crowned the Africa Women's Volleyball Club champions after a thrilling 3-1 victory in Kelibia, Tunisia on Tuesday night.

The bankers, under the tutelage of Japheth Munala clinched the title for the first time since 2006 and became the first Kenyan club to win the title in nine years.

The last team to win the club title was Kenya Prisons who clinched the title in 2013.

Prisons had reached the final for the first time since 2009 and the victory on Tuesday was sweet revenge for the bankers as they had lost 3-1 to the same opponents in their last final in Nairobi.

The bankers won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-22 and let their feet off the gas pedals in the third set losing 25-11.

However, they made amends in the fourth set to avoid a tie breaker, holding their nerves to win 28-26 and clinch the title.

Opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba starred for the bankers, cumulatively making up for 32 points in a brilliant performance.

