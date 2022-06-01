Rwanda: Kendall Gray on His Desire to Guide Rwanda to FIBA World Cup

Kendall Lamar Gray, an America-based center who was added to Rwanda's national basketball team this year has spoken out about his desire to play a role in the team's attempt to make it to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The BK Arena will host the second window of World Cup Qualifiers Group A of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Africa qualifiers.

The three-day tournament will take place from July 1-3 with eight teams from Group A and B vying for six places in the decisive third round of the African qualifiers.

Rwanda opened their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers in Dakar with defeats against Cameroon and South Sudan, but the 6ft forward, who hails from California, told FIBA media that his childhood dream of playing in the World Cup remains alive.

"It's a big dream for everybody, especially me. Being able to come to Rwanda, a country that embraces me and gave me the opportunity to put my best foot forward whenever I step on the court," said Gray.

Over the first two games in Dakar, the 29-year-old center brought in his A-game in a number of situations, blocking shots, scoring in the paint, and playing physically.

Gray registered Rwanda's highest efficiency rate (13) in the first two games while contributing 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game.

"I play my hardest, and I kind of live with the results," Gray emphasised.

Rwanda have a lot of work to do to secure one of Group B's three tickets for the second of the African qualifiers, especially as South Sudan, Cameroon and Tunisia seem to be in control of their African Qualifiers destiny.

"We've just got to go play by play; stop by stop, and help our efficiency offensively and defensively," Gray pointed out.

Gray, who last played for Tunisian side JS Kairouan said: "[Playing in the World] is a dream of mine," Gray explained. "I have always watched it as a kid, and being in this atmosphere [African Qualifiers for the World Cup]... I love the country of Rwanda, I love the city of Kigali, I love my teammates, my trainer staff, I love coaching staff. Everything about this atmosphere motivates me to play better."

The qualifiers will determine the five African teams that will participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The qualification process comprises six windows which will take place over a period of about 15 months.