Kenya: The Alchemist Bar Shut Down Over Discrimination, Noise Pollution

Nairobi — The Alchemist Bar in Westlands has been shut down following allegations of discrimination and noise pollution.

The suspension follows an incident where a bouncer was videotaped purportedly sending a Black patron out of the queue which appeared to only have non-Blacks.

"After careful consultation with Nairobi County Government, The Alchemist has agreed to close its doors while a thorough investigation is conducted over the next few days," a statement from the club indicated.

In the statement, the club further said that "the probe will determine to determine if the guests in question were denied entry and if there was a policy in place to have separate lines for guests."

In the video posted on Twitter a voice in the background could be heard saying, "So there is a white person line and a there is a black people line."

"I swear hii ni racist vibaya," the second voice could be heard saying.

The video elicited anger amongst Kenyans forcing the club's management to issue an apology saying it's it is aware of the video circulating online and has reached out to the individuals to get more information on what transpired.

While aplogising over the incident, the Alchemist stated that the individuals in the video would be interviewed and footage throughout the entire evening reviewed.

"Review of The Alchemist, in general, to determine if there has ever been a policy of discrimination. Interviews and footage will be reviewed of the past events both at the gate and inside the establishment," it stated.

"Review of the 3rd Party Security Services based on interviews and footage to determine what actions and recommendations should occur."

In August 2018, the club came under fire after a customer identified as Cynthia claimed that a guard had refused her seating on grounds that the seats were only meant for White people and Kenyans of Asian descent.

Ten officials have so far been arrested and arraigned in court.