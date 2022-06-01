Rwanda to Play Uganda in Kwibuka T20 Opener

1 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda women's national cricket team will face Uganda in a game that will open the 2022 Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament scheduled from June 9-20 at Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

The Zimbabwean tactician will be hoping to utilize the likes of Henriette Ishimwe who recently participated at the Fairbreak T20 Invitational Tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates earlier in May, as he bids to finally inspire the team to their first silverware at the tournament which they have never won.

Eight countries have confirmed their participation at the 2022 Kwibuka Women's T20 competition. They include defending champions Kenya, hosts Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, Nigeria and newcomers Germany and Brazil.

Rwanda will also face Brazil before locking horns with Kenya on June 11 and then Germany on June 12.

The team will have a one-day break on June 13 and return to action to face Tanzania on June 14 and Botswana on June 15.

They will play their last group game against Nigeria on June 16.

The teams will on June 17, play ranking games which will bring together the bottom four teams while the top four teams will battle for the third place and final on June 18.

All fixtures will be played at both Gahanga cricket stadium and IPRC Cricket oval in Kicukiro.

