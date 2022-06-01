Rwanda/Senegal: Afcon 2023 - Rwanda, Senegal Agree to Play First Leg Qualifier in Dakar

31 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda will play their first leg tie of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Senegal in Dakar next week to pave the way for renovation works which are underway at Huye Stadium.

Amavubi were supposed to host the Lions of Teranga on Tuesday, June 7, at Huye Stadium but an inspection report from CAF officials indicated that the venue proved not ready yet to host the June qualifying fixtures.

An amicable agreement was, however, reached between football governing bodies from both countries that the African champions will host the first leg in Dakar and will then travel to Huye to play the return leg in March next year.

The second match against Senegal due June 7 will be played in Dakar following mutual consent between Ferwafa and FSF," a press statement released by local football governing body (Ferwafa) reads in part.

"We wish to reiterate that Huye International Stadium will host future games and Rwanda will not host any single home game outside the country," the statement further reads.

Carlos Alos Ferrer is hoping to qualify Rwanda to the 2023 AFCON for the second time in their history after making their first and only appearance in 2004 in Tunisia.

