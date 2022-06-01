Rwanda to Host Global Telecommunication Meet

World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) will be held in Kigali from 6 to 16 June 2022 under the theme "Connecting the unconnected to achieve sustainable development".

The high-level conference is a unique opportunity to develop innovative approaches and new models of collaboration for connectivity and digital solutions in the final Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WTDC gathers young leaders, entrepreneurs, social changemakers, engineers, policy specialists, students, business leaders and others from across the world to find solutions to the challenges of connecting the unconnected in order to achieve sustainable development.

According to Paula Ingabire, the Minister of ICT and Innovation, this year's conference is "a key time to reflect on the urgency in the post-covid world where we cannot afford to leave anyone behind."

The conference will focus on the youth as they are the agents of change. Over 1,000 delegates are expected to attend this conference physically or virtually.

Claudine Niyonzima, the CEO of SanTech limited, a local tech firm, said she's excited and looking forward to the conference where she will meet young innovators.

"Digital gender divide has been an issue for a long time. I'm looking forward to the Global Youth Summit to be one the places where this issue will be discussed because I want women and ladies to feel like they can be part of this market," she said.

Kigali is a unique venue for a conference on telecommunication as the city is renowned as a smart city in Africa. Since 2019, Kigali has smart buses, equipped with free 4G Wi-Fi for every passenger and it's part of the Government of Rwanda's vision to give every citizen access to the internet.

The World Telecommunication Development Conference will be preceded by the Generation Connect Global Youth Summit 2022 from 2 to 4 June at the Intare Conference Arena.

It will be in a hybrid format, with physical participation, as well as virtual youth engagement where participants, mostly youth, will engage in meaningful discussions about negative and positive impacts of technology in their lives.

The Summit is also expected to address the digital divide and related topics, including digital skills, gender, climate change, online safety, the future of work, entrepreneurship, digital dependencies, and more. A "Call to Action" document will be issued and promoted widely in front of world leaders.

It is expected that the WTDC will result in policies that will enable global connectivity and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

It will also feature the Partner2Connect Digital Development Roundtable, an open global event spanning over three days from Tuesday 7 June to Thursday 9 June 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Through the roundtable, participants will be informed about the needs, commitments, and resources available from each stakeholder to bridge the digital divide and be able to forge new partnerships for universal meaningful connectivity.

The WTDC is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), through its Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) every four years to consider topics, projects and programmes relevant to telecommunication development.