Rwanda: Musanze Woman Dies After Buffalo Attack

Agnes Mukarugwiza, who was trampled by a buffalo in Musanze District at the weekend, has died in Ruhengeri Hospital after suffering severe injuries from the incident.

The buffalo had escaped from the Volcanoes National Park on Saturday, May 28 before being killed by the police on Sunday in about 30 kilometres, in Muko Sector near Musanze city.

At least three people were injured by the stray animal as they run for their lives, The New Times has learnt.

Mukarugwiza, 34, a resident of Cyabagarura Cell in Musanze Sector, was first hospitalised at Muhoza Health Centre immediately after the unfortunate incident.

She was later transferred to Ruhengeri Referral Hospital for further treatment.

According to her family, Mukarugwiza, a mother of three, including a son of four months, died in the early hours of Monday. She was buried on Tuesday afternoon.

Her relatives said they would like to be compensated by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), which manages national parks.

"We have been saddened by the untimely death of our sister, who had very young children," Bernard Ndagijimana, Mukarugwiza's cousin, said on Tuesday.

"We ask the RDB, who are in charge of the national park, to consider that Agnes has left a young child who needs milk and special care. We know that RDB has no scarcity of resources and they can help the orphans."

Speaking to The New Times, Prosper Uwingeri, the manager of Volcanoes National Park said it was not uncommon for buffalos to escape and make damages. However, causing death was a rare incident.

"Usually when buffalos escape from the park, they are returned safely," Uwingeri said, "but this time it was unfortunate that the animal went further and reached town."

He said that Mukarugwiza's family would be compensated by the Special Guarantee Fund which normally handles such damages.

"We were informed about the incident and during the victim's treatment, we communicated to the fund, which is responsible for damages, be it death or property damage. The fund will also deal with reparations for her death," Uwihirwe said.

Some reports say there could be other buffalos roaming outside the park. Uwingeri said the information could be authentic saying that that they have intensified monitoring to minimize the damage.

The Volcanoes National Park, which stretches across Burera, Musanze, Nyabihu districts on an area of 160 square kilometres, is home to several animals including mountain gorillas.

The park management said an expansion project due to be implemented this year will also focus on tighter fencing, which could reduce or end animal escapes.