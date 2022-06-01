Malawi: Chakwera Spells Out Tough Measures to Restore Economy

31 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has ordered Controlling officers to ensure Ministries , Departments and Government agencies are spending within their budget.

Addressing the press at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Chakwera warns any controlling officer against spending above what they were given.

For this reason Chakwera has directed that no MDA should buy a new vehicle unless approved by his Ministry.

The President has also ordered that no vehicles should be seen around after six unless there is prior permission from his office.

Chakwera did not stop fiscal policy measures from there.

He continued by ordering that no MDA should renew Contract or sign new contract for any activity unless approved to do so.

Chakwera has also ordered that Board members should sit only four times per year.

"Any board meeting more than that should seek permission from his office," said the president.

The President has also directed that Fuel allocated to the Ministers be reduced by 20%.

According to the president all international trips by MDAs be done only three times to avoid over spending.

The President has since ordered that all senior Government officials should fly economy class.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X