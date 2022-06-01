Tanzania: Ewura Lowers Pump Price, Attribute to Govt Subsidy

31 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has announced new prices for petroleum products in the country that have slightly lowered by over 300/- for petrol discharged at the Dar es Salaam port and 320/- for diesel per litre.

This means a litre of petrol and diesel will trade at a pump price of 2,994/- and 3,131/- respectively beginning June 1.

The pump price of petrol discharged through the port in Tanga will drop to 2,985/- and 3,162/- for diesel. And for Mtwara, a litre of petrol will sell for 2,979/- and diesel 3,165/- for every litre.

Ewura attributed the drop in petrol prices to the 100bn/- subsidy grant released by President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration this month.

