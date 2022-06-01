Gambia: Gadhoh Receives Food Aid, Sewing Machines

The Gambia Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (GADHOH) has received a hundred bags of rice and other food items, and ten sewing machines from Abdullah Aid, supported by Fit and Fun Club of the United Kingdom (UK).

Isatou Sanyang, Director of GADHOH's women wing, thanked the donor for the gesture.

She said this is the first time their association received such a gesture, which according to her, will go a long way towards helping them.

Ms. Sanyang shared her hopes that the support will continue, while being hopeful also that the donors will assist them in other areas as well.

"This support is very important because if you want to help them, show them the way," he said.

She urged the deaf women to learn skills for their empowerment, saying GADHOH is a skills centre that trains deaf women on various skills.

Mohammed Adil Jeewa, head of admin of Abdullah Aid, said the sewing machines is donated to empower the women.

"This donation of the sewing a means of empowering them," he said.

Abie Jammeh, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the donor for the support given to them.

"We hope that you will continue the support," she said, adding that it is important for women with hearing disabilities, to learn skills and empower themselves, and urged her fellow women to make the best use of the machines.