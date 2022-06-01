Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Students, Travellers On Birnin-Gwari Road, Burn Vehicles

Bandits in the early hours of yesterday abducted students and other travellers along the Birnin-Gwari highway.

They also burnt eight vehicles conveying students to their examination for admission into the School of Health at Makarfi, scheduled for Kaduna State University.

According to the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, BEPU, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Idris Saidu , the bandits laid siege on three different locations on the highway, forcing motorists to make u-turn. "Those who were not lucky fell into the trap set by the bandits and were subsequently abducted.

"Scores of travellers and students who were to write examinations for admission into School of Health, Makarfi, affiliated to Kaduna State university were abducted.

"One of our officials, Abubakar Haruna Babajo, who escaped, said eight vehicles were set ablaze by the bandits after abducting all the passengers and they were able to escape by Allah's Will."

BEPU advised intending travellers to either suspend their journey or use other possible alternative routes, saying a large number of bandits were currently stationed at about three locations on the highway.

'This advise should not be taken for granted for security of lives and properties of our people. Due to the blockage of the road, some of our students who are to attend entrance exams at School of Health at Makarfi this morning (yesterday) could not make it, while some of them have been abducted.

"Through the intervention of Malam Mu'azu Idris, the school authorities have agreed to reschedule he exams for another date.

' We call on the local government and especially political leaders and representatives to draw the attention of higher authorities on the deteriorating security situation along our major roads and rural communities which are currently being taken over by bandits and other terrorist groups dislodged in other parts of the country and beyond."

Efforts to get Police reaction to the kidnap last night proved abortive, as neither the police commissioner nor spokesman of the state police command could be reached at press time.