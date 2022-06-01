Namibia: PDM, ECN Lose Appeal Over Candidates List

NAMIBIAN political parties that win seats in the National Assembly do not have the right to change their list of parliamentary candidates after an election in any way they choose to do, the Supreme Court has ruled.

In a decision announced yesterday, the Supreme Court found that the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) should not have allowed the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) to change its list of candidates for the 2019 National Assembly polls after the election, in which the PDM won 16 seats in the National Assembly.

The Supreme Court, in a judgement by acting judge of appeal Theo Frank, set aside the ECN chairperson's announcement in March 2020 of six PDM candidates as elected members of the National Assembly, declared their swearing-in as members of parliament unlawful and invalid, and ordered that they should immediately vacate their seats in the assembly.

The six members are Esmerelda !Aebes, Geoffrey Mwilima, Pieter Mostert, Johannes Martin, Kazeongere Tjeundo and Timotheus Shihumbu.

The court further ordered that the ECN's chairperson should announce that six other candidates who had been on the PDM's election list for the National Assembly poll in November 2019, and who were removed from the list after the election, had been duly elected as members of the assembly.

They are Charmaine Tjirare, Reggie Diergaardt, Mike Venaani, Frans Bertolini, Yvette Araes and Maximilliant Katjimune.

The court directed that they should be sworn in as members of the National Assembly with immediate effect.

With chief justice Peter Shivute and deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb concurring with Frank's judgement, the court further declared that the ECN has no power in terms of the Electoral Act to change parties' candidates lists that had been published in the Government Gazette, on or after a polling day, except in the circumstances mentioned in the act.

Those circumstances are when a candidate on a gazetted list dies, becomes incapacitated, is found to be disqualified as a member of the National Assembly, or is expelled from the party which nominated them as a candidate in a National Assembly election.

Frank noted in his judgement that !Aebes, Mwilima, Mostert, Martin, Tjeundo and Shiumbu were on a list of candidates which the PDM initially provided to the ECN, before the electoral body informed the party that they were not eligible to stand as candidates as some were employed in the public service or were serving in elected positions in the National Council, a regional council or in a local authority.

The party then replaced them with Tjirare, Diergaardt, Venaani, Bertolini, Araes and Katjimune, but after the election placed the previous six candidates back on the list of candidates who were due to be declared duly elected as members of the National Council.

Tjirare and another candidate on the party's election list, Hidipo Hamata, challenged that decision in the Electoral Court, which in July 2020 declared the swearing-in of the six replacement candidates as unconstitutional and set it aside.

The PDM and ECN appealed to the Supreme Court against the Electoral Court's judgement.

Frank stated in the appeal court's judgement that the Constitution and Electoral Act do not limit political parties' discretion to choose qualified candidates to nominate for election to the National Assembly.

However, the law sets the day before polling day as the deadline by which a party's candidates list should be finally decided, and after that point a party no longer has complete freedom to change the list on which it went into polling day, Frank said.

On the period that the six PDM parliamentarians whom the court has now removed from the National Assembly have spent as members of the assembly, Frank commented that their participation in the work of the assembly would be of concern to the court only if the effect of that is that the assembly has acted unconstitutionally or contrary to some law binding on it, which would entitle the court to interfere.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lawyer Norman Tjombe, who represented Tjirare and Hamata, said the judgement was one of the most important recent court decisions in an electoral matter to be handed down in Namibia.

He said the judgement would restore faith in the electoral system, in that the public should know who they are voting for and that the candidates they have voted for would be the people who would also be sworn in after an election.

Senior counsel Jean Marais and Ishmael Semenya led the legal teams that represented the PDM and ECN respectively when the appeal was heard on 25 March.