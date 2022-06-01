Nigeria: Fayose Congratulates Atiku, Describes Wike As 'A Man of Inestimable Value'

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his emergence as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Fayose, who also commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for remaining "consistent in action and character," added that "for accepting the outcome of the presidential primary and also supporting the winner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor Wike has further written his name with gold on the sands of time of politics in Nigeria."

He said; "To my friend and brother, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, thank you for not abandoning the party when it needed you the most.

"Your political impact within and outside the PDP will remain in the hearts of Nigerians.

"This is more to the fact that you saw victory rather than the loss at primary.

"Big hearts are magnanimous which you have done. I salute your courage, consistency and doggedness.

"To this end, I congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar our flag-bearer and wish him and our party success in the general election."