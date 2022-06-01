Nigeria: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Emerges Accord Gov Candidate in Rivers

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has emerged the governornship candidate of the Accord political party in Rivers State.

This followed the conduct of the party's governorship and state Houses of Assembly primaries in the state, yesterday.

Lulu-Briggs emerged the consensus candidate through voice confirmation by the delegates from the 23 local government areas of the state, having stood as the sole aspirant on the platform.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee for Rivers State, who also is the National Legal Adviser of the party, Mr. Maxwell Mgbudem, had in his opening speech in Port Harcourt, noted that the process would lead to a victorious end for the party in the state.

Mgbudem said the delegates adopted him (Lulu-Briggs) as the consensus candidate of the party, adding that the party has conducted one of the best primaries in the history of the nation.

Meanwhile, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has promised to run an inclusive government if he emerges as governor of Rivers State in 2023.

He commended the party for the confidence reposed in him by the people of the state, promising that he will work for the party.

He said: "I am very humbled that you found me worthy to be your candidate. It is with humility and fear of God that I accept this nomination.

"You know that the work has just started. It is 'Destination Brick House 2023'. Make no mistakes about it. We have a responsibility to give ourselves the Rivers State of our dream.

"We thank the past governors and the present they have kept the state. We thank the Rivers State governor. He came a close second in the primary of his party. In APC, we still have a former governor. It tells you that your jobs is cutout. Each of these persons has candidate. You see that those candidates already have God fathers."