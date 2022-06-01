Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three New Cases and 44 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported a further three new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Monday press release from the Ministry of Health, the new cases were two women and a man aged between 14 and 29. All three were diagnosed in Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,326,768 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 129 of them in the previous 24 hours.

126 of these tests yielded negative results, while the three positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,709.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the coronavirus) fell from 4.3 per cent on Saturday to 1.47 per cent on Sunday, then rose to 2.33 per cent on Monday.

The Ministry reported no deaths on either Sunday or Monday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,203.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Monday, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical treatment in the Covid-19 wards remained four - two in Maputo and two in Matola. Two of these patients were in intensive care and were receiving supplementary oxygen.

There were 44 recoveries from Covid-19 on Monday (30 in Maputo city, nine in Maputo province, three in Sofala and two in Inhambane). The total number of recoveries now stands at 223,376, which is 98.97 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 167 on Sunday to 126 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo province, 48; Maputo city, 39; Gaza, 19; Cabo Delgado, nine; Inhambane, four; Nampula, three; Niassa, two; Manica, one; and Sofala, one. There were no active cases in either Tete or Zambezia provinces.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 1,097 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number of people fully vaccinated against the disease, now stands at 14,216,779, which is 93.5 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.