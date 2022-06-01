Mauritius: International Museum Day 2022 - Interactive Exhibition On Indo-Mauritian Food Traditions Launched

press release

An interactive exhibition focusing on Indo-Mauritian Food Traditions: Continuity and Change was launched, today, by the Chief Guest, Lady Sarojini Jugnauth, at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute (MGI) in Moka.

The Chairman of MGI and Rabindranath Tagore Institute (RTI) Council, Mr P. Mahadeo; the Director General of MGI and RTI, Mr R. Rampertab; the Director of MGI, Mrs V. Koonjal, and other personalities were present at the event.

A presentation on the interactive exhibition by the Curator, Mrs D. Daworaz was on the agenda. A mini-exhibition on Indo-Mauritians Food Traditions was also organised on the occasion.

An initiative of the Mahatma Gandhi Folk Museum of Indian Immigration, the interactive exhibition is being held in the context of the International Museum Day 2022 observed on 18 May and is a brief introduction to Indian food heritage in Mauritius. It has been conceptualised mainly for the young generation to empower them on the cultural heritage of Indian immigrants.

The main sections of the exhibition include Indo-Mauritian food traditions from a historical perspective; food originating from North India; Mauritian Tamil food; Mauritian Marathi food; Mauritian Telegu Food; Mauritian Muslim food; and pedagogical activities. It will be accessible at the Folk Musuem

Speaking on the occasion, Lady Sarojini Jugnauth emphasised that different types of food were brought to Mauritius from various parts of India, constituting an important part of the Mauritian food culture. She called upon everyone to promote the food heritage of the country and to adopt a proper eating habit.

Mr Mahadeo, for his part, spoke of unity in diversity which binds the Mauritian nation while adding that the exhibition will contribute to shed light on the food culture introduced by Indian immigrants in Mauritius.

As for Mr Rampertab, he pointed out that the interactive exhibition will increase the collection of the folk museum while Mrs Koonjal spoke of unleashing the power of the museum through the holding of events such as the exhibition.

Mahatma Gandhi Folk Museum of Indian Immigration

The Folk Museum, located at the campus of the MGI, has as objectives to disseminate the historical and cultural heritage of Indian immigrants who came to Mauritius during the period 1834 to 1920.