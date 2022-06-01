Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Bids Farewell to Outgoing U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Judes E. Debaere

press release

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Mauritius, Mrs Judes E. DeBaere, paid a farewell call, today, on the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, at his office in Port Louis.

In a brief statement, the Chargé d'Affaires painted a positive image of her three-year tenure in Mauritius, depicting it as fabulous. She said that she would be taking with her the memory of the people and of her wonderful experiences here.

In addition, Mrs DeBaere underlined that as a grand fan of Mauritius, she hoped to spread publicity about the country and promote the beneficial relationship. She recalled that one of the illustrations of the symbiotic relationship between the USA and Mauritius was the vaccine donation during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had been quickly put to use for society.

Chargé d'Affaires Judes E. DeBaere assumed her duties in Mauritius in June 2019, after serving in Oman as Management Officer, and in the United Arab Emirates as Management Counsellor. Her previous appointments were in Guyana, Iraq, Burundi and Italy.