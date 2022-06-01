Mauritius: Norwegian Tall Ship to Visit Mauritius in December 2022

press release

The Statsraad Lehmkuhl, a Norwegian tall ship which is on a world tour in a bid to raise awareness on the state of world's oceans, will come to Mauritius on 02 December 2022. As such, the Norwegian Embassy is currently working on a programme involving the Prime Minister's Office for the visit of this tall ship in Port Louis harbour.

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Mr Haakon Einang Gram-Johannessen, made this statement, this afternoon, following a courtesy call he paid on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Ambassador Gram-Johannessen highlighted that this is his first visit to Mauritius and expressed satisfaction of having being appointed Kingdom of Norway's Ambassador to our country. He pointed out that discussions with Prime Minister Jugnauth focussed on a number of issues relating to both countries' joint ventures in recent years, as well as on future projects that Mauritius and Norway commonly share.

Furthermore, the Norwegian Ambassador underlined that Mauritius and Norway have excellent bilateral relations, adding that it is the ocean that binds both countries together despite being geographically far apart. The two countries frequently find common ground on various matters relating to, among others, maritime security and sustainable ocean management, he added.