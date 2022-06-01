Eritrea: National in Various Countries Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara, 31 May 2022- Eritrean nationals in Switzerland, Norway, the US, Uganda, Angola, Bahrain, Oman, France and the United Arab Emirates enthusiastically celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day under the theme "Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride".

According to the report, the festive event organized from 21 to 28 May in the Swiss cities of Aarau, Basel, Zurich, Lausanne, Zug, Fribourg, and others was highlighted by various cultural and artistic programs as well as general knowledge contests.

The nationals also expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in Norway celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Sirak Bahlibi, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, indicating that the Eritrean people in the armed struggle for independence have emerged victorious in foiling external conspiracies waged on Eritrea, called on every citizen to assume responsibility to transfer the good societal values to the young generation.

Eritrean nationals in Minnesota, the US, also celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day featuring cultural and artistic programs.

In the same vein, at the celebratory event organized in connection with the 31st anniversary of Independence Day in Kampala, Uganda, Mr. Mohammed Suleiman, Eritrean Ambassador to Uganda, delivered a speech focusing on the deep meaning of the Independence Day celebration to the Eritrean people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Eritrea Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nationals residing in various cities of Angola also celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day featuring various programs depicting the day.

Nationals in Bahrain also enthusiastically celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

Likewise, nationals in the French cities of Nantes, Rennes, Matz, Dijon and others celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

At the festive event organized in Dubai, UAE, the Eritrean Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Osman Mohammed-Omar, the managing director at the General Consul of Eritrea in Dubai, Mr. Mohammed Mahmud Selim, as well as the head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Tesfu Gebretensae called on nationals to develop their political awareness and strengthen participation in the national affairs.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs as well as sports competitions.