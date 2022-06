Asmara, 31 May 2022- King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salam bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 31st Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.