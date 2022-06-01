Kenya: Pilot Who Took Part in Army Airshow Dies in Zimbabwe Crash

Nairobi — One of the pilots who took part in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)Airshow last weekend has died.

According to a statement from the Marksmen Aerobic Team, Mark Sampson died in Zimbabwe during a similar show.

"It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that today, the Marksmen aerobatic team can confirm that Mark Sampson, outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend, perished in a flying incident in Harare, Zimbabwe," it stated.

The team the statement explained were on the return leg of a roundabout trip from Cape Town to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

"The Marksmen Aerobatic Team is devastated, and we are currently working with the Zimbabwean authorities," it added.

A video of the accident which took place at the Charles Prince Airport has since been making rounds on social media.

The Marksmen Aerobatic Team had given a spectacular performance at the KDF Museum Airshow that was held in conjunction with the Aero Club of East Africa.

After the show, the team said they had a great weekend in Kenya displaying at Wilson airport in Nairobi.

"We were treated to exceptional Kenyan hospitality. The Museum Airshow Festival was held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, and we were fortunate to display with the highly skilled aviators from the Kenyan Airforce (KAF) as well as a number of other commercial operators including Kenya Airways," they had said.