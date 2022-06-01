Kenya: Sierra Leone, Kenya Sign Six MOU's

On 30th May 2022, six Memorandum of Understanding (MOU's) were signed between the Government of Sierra Leone by the Foreign ministers of both countries presided over by President Bio and President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi in Kenya.

The MOU's were on establishment of Political and Diplomatic Consultations, Trade and investment, Cooperation in the Field of Gender, Equality, and Women Empowerment, Cooperation in the Field of Youth Affairs, Cooperation in the Field of Culture and Arts and Cooperation in the Field of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism Development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone Professor Francis said the projection of Sierra Leone's Foreign Policy and national interests remain a priority of the New Direction Government led by President Bio

Prior to the signing ceremony in Nairobi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor Francis articulated the long standing and special relationship that exist between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Republic of Kenya. Further to that, the minister mentioned that Kenya is an economic power house in the East African Region and as such Sierra Leone can benefit from Kenya in the Field of trade, investment and other sectors.

The minister recognised the invaluable role of the Government of Kenya and its Defence Forces during the brutal civil war in Sierra Leone. He lauded the leadership of President Bio for thanking the people and government of Kenya on the occasion of International Day of the United Nations Peace Keepers for standing by Sierra Leone during the hours needed.