Sierra Leone: Orange Launches New System to Protect Data

31 May 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)

Orange Sierra Leone has launched a new data backup service, named Orange Cloud. The service which was launched this year, can be used to do three functions; backup data, be used as a server and used as a data center.

This is the first time a telecommunication company in Sierra Leone is launching this sort of service. Orange Executives say this will help customers protect their data even in cases where they lose their phones.

"Sometimes people can lose their phones and it is difficult to retrieve those data they have lost. So, this service will definitely end that worry, once they replace their phones, they can just retrieve all the data from Orange Cloud," the company said.

For data backup service, customers can pay as low as Le40,000 monthly. To use the Orange Cloud as a virtual server, customers can pay a meagre Le600,000 on a monthly basis.

The system can work on all Android and Apple mobile phones including, computers and tablets.

Orange Cloud have been protected to meet the international standard required for a data protection hub. Customers who want to use the service can send an email to enterprisebusiness@orange-sonatel.com or call on +232 73420420.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X