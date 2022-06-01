Sierra Leone: HRCSL Complaints Hearing Reaches Sinkunia Town

The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone hosted its first ever mobile complaint hearing at the Sinkunia Court Barray, Sinkunia Town, Falaba District on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th May, 2022.

The Mobile Complaints Hearing started in 2017 with the aim of taking the Commission to hard-to-reach communities, where people normally will not have access to its facilities. Since then, the Commission has moved to fourteen (14) communities across the country and recorded over 100 complaints from residents.

The hearing at the Sinkunia Court Barray was witnessed by key stakeholders including local and community leaders, civil society organisations, local council, community based organisations, youth organisations, women's group, religious leaders and representatives from law enforcement. During the opening session, Regent Chief of Sinkunia, Chief Mamoud K. Mansaray spoke about the importance of the engagement, and noted pointing out that it was well-timed as human rights abuses on women has been on the increase in the township.

He pleaded to the commission to continue the good work in his township.

Women's leader, Mimi Shaw spoke about the need for increase sensitization in their community on human rights issues and added that the lack of human rights education has accounted for a lot of sexual offences being committed in the town.

The District Human Rights Committee Chairperson, Madam Sarah Bangura and the Youth Leader, Lamin Kamara thanked the Commission for taking the complaints hearing to their doorstep.

Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Patricia Narsu Ndanema, spoke about the establishment of the HRCSL by an Act of Parliament in 2004. She said since the Commission started full operation in 2006, they have been implementing activities geared towards the protection and promotion of the rights of all in Sierra Leone.