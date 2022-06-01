Zimbabwe: Rugwete New Ufak Vice President

ZIMBABWE National Karate Federation president, Joe Rugwete, was confirmed as African Karate Federation (UFAK) vice-president representing Southern Africa at the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Championships held in Durban, South Africa, from May 26-29.

The event was attended by the World Karate Federation vice-president Bechir Cherif, executive member of the World Karate Federation Souleymane Gaye and World Karate Federation expert coach Antonio Oliva Seba.

Team Zimbabwe managed to bring home one gold medal, which was won by veteran Winston Nyanhete, and five bronze medals, which were picked by Nakai Mahachi, Tishana Sekerani, Getrude Matare, Ruvarashe Kasumba and Lovemore Mutume.

Zimbabwe also won the bid to host the next African Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Championships in 2023.

The African Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Championships were attended by countries like Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean delegation had 13 athletes (10 females and three males), three officials, two referees and the team manager.

Two officials attended a high level international tactical seminar conducted by Seba as one coach attended the Regional Coaching Course where an agreement was signed wherein Seba would conduct a four-day tactical coaching seminar for athletes and coaches in Harare in September 2022.

The Zimbabwe National Karate Federation secretary-general, Tirivenyu Mutema, said they feel honoured to have athletes retuning home with medals and the chance given to Rugwete.

"We are delighted that our athletes managed to do well despite the challenges they encountered. We would have loved to send more athletes but we had financial challenges which saw us sending a small delegation.

"We will, however, get an opportunity next year when we will be the host nation and we can give all the athletes a chance as they are all medal hopefuls," said Mutema.